Thursday, April 13, 2017

English summary

In a gruesome incident, a 15-year- old boy's sexual organ was chopped off and eyes pricked by the family members of a girl who suspected him of having an illicit relationship with her in Pakistan's Punjab province. The boy, a class nine student, was robbed off his sight for the rest of his life but doctors managed to save his life.