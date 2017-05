ചൈന രാജ്യം വിടുക, പാകിസ്താനില്‍ കൂറ്റന്‍ പ്രക്ഷോഭം; പൊട്ടിച്ചിരിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ, പദ്ധതികള്‍ പാളി!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 17:12 [IST]

English summary

As China opened one of its biggest foreign policy initiatives since 1949 – the One Belt One Road (OBOR) summit in Beijing, which is being attended by heads of state and government of over 23 nations, including Pakistan, protests broke out in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against the ongoing construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project under the Belt and Road initiative.