ഐസിസ് പലസ്തീനിലേക്ക് താവളം മാറ്റുന്നു? സിറിയയിലും ഇറാഖിലും രക്ഷയില്ല, യുദ്ധഭൂമി ഒരുങ്ങുന്നു!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

As the war on the Islamic State (IS) is ongoing in Syria and Iraq and fierce battles between IS and the Egyptian army in the Sinai Peninsula continue, IS seems to be shifting its attention toward the Palestinian territories and Israel. On Feb. 26, Israeli newspaper Haaretz said that Israel had arrested in Israeli and West Bank cities 83 Arabs affiliated with IS in 2016, after they were caught communicating online with IS members abroad and planned to carry out attacks in Israel.