Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, March 13, 2017, 16:15 [IST]

English summary

A family of tourists forgot their newborn baby boy inside a seven-seater Dubai taxi at the airport, police said yesterday. The parents who are from a Gulf country, called for a taxi from their hotel in Al Rigga area to take them to Dubai International Airport. After reaching the airport, the parents forgot their newborn baby inside the taxi and realised their mistake only after the taxi left the airport after dropping them.