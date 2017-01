കാനഡയില്‍ വെടിവെയ്പ്:അഞ്ച് പേര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു,ആക്രമണത്തിന് പിന്നില്‍ മുസ്ലിം വിരുദ്ധര്‍!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque's president told reporters on Sunday. A Quebec police spokesman confirmed that there were people killed, but did not say how many. He added that two suspects in the shooting were arrested.