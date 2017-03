Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Dr.Shailendra and Dr.Komal are in the ICU. The other two have sustained minor injuries. /4

The injured were shifted to Bangkok Hospital by Army helicopters./2

The Air Ambulance of Medanta Hospital with five member crew caught fire and crashlanded near Bangkok. /1

Story first published: Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 9:09 [IST]

English summary

An air ambulance of the Medanta hospital crash landed near Bangkok after it caught fire today. The pilot died and four others -- including two doctors and a nurse -- were injured.