നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ഇസ്രായേലിനൊപ്പം; പലസ്തീനില്‍ പോവില്ല, ചരിത്രം വഴിമാറുന്നു, ഇന്ത്യ എങ്ങോട്ട്?

PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Israel in July, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, will not see him travelling to Palestine, a decision that underscores the "de-hyphenation" of India's relations with the two West Asian states. Modi's visit, billed as historic, is a significant step in openly embracing a relationship that his predecessors fostered while avoiding public displays. Contrary to expectations that Modi would include Palestine in his itinerary too, like many ministers did in the past, he will be travelling only to Israel.