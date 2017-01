Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Tax-free living will soon be a thing of the past for Saudis after their cabinet, on Monday, approved an International Monetary Fund-backed value-added tax to be imposed across the Gulf following an oil slump. Residents of the energy-rich region had long enjoyed a tax-free and heavily subsidised existence but the collapse in crude prices since 2014 sparked cutbacks and a search for new revenue.