മലാല പാകിസ്താനില്‍ ആക്രമിക്കപ്പെട്ടതല്ല; എല്ലാം നാടകമായിരുന്നു, ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന വെളിപ്പെടുത്തല്‍!!

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

In a claim that could stir up another controversy for the the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MNA Musarrat Ahmad Zeb – a member of Swat’s royal family who belongs to the party – has alleged that the 2012 attack on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai was ‘staged’ by different groups, including rights activists.