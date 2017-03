ഖത്തര്‍ ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ വിമാനകമ്പനി തുടങ്ങുന്നു; 100 വിമാനങ്ങള്‍ ഇറക്കും, യാത്രാ നിരക്ക് കുത്തനെ താഴും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, March 9, 2017, 12:23 [IST]

English summary

India may soon get its first fully-foreign owned airline after the Modi government allowed 100% FDI in the sector last June. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said in Berlin Wednesday that he plans to start an airline in India with the investment arm of Qatar government. A Qatar Airways spokesperson quoted the CEO saying that since India now allows 100% FDI, he plans to do so with Qatar Investment Authority. Baker also said that he will be making an application to launch a domestic airline in India soon.