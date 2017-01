Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym at the NCO training school for up-and-coming officers in Puno, Peru. According to local news website elpopular.pe, the trainee officers are now facing the sack after the X-rated footage was shared on Facebook, shocking the South American nation.