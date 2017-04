അമേരിക്കക്കെതിരേ പടയൊരുക്കം; റഷ്യയും ഇറാനും സംയുക്ത നീക്കത്തിന്, ശക്തമായ തിരിച്ചടി വരുന്നു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Russia and Iran have warned the US they will “respond with force” if their own “red lines” are crossed in Syria. Following Friday’s cruise missile strike on a Syrian airbase, in retaliation for the chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun earlier in the week, the alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made a joint statement threatening action in response to “any breach of red lines from whoever it is”.