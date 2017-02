Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Saudi Arabia has celebrated its own Women's Day, a first for the ultra-conservative Islamic kingdom. A three-day gathering was held at the King Fahd Cultural Centre in the capital of Riyadh. It featured speakers who argued for women's rights to drive and called for an end to the country's male guardianship system. Female members of the Saudi royal family also attended the event, with Princess Al-Jawhara bint Fahd Al-Saud hosting a discussion on women's roles in education.