Outside @UnivHospitalCin where victims and families have arrived after reports of multiple shot cameo nightclub @Local12 awaiting @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/62l2k7gI1f

One person was killed and at least 13 people were reported wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Cincinnati, Ohio, nightclub in the wee hours local time on Sunday, reported WLWT5, a local TV station and the Cincinnati Police Department.