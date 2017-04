സൊമാലിയന്‍ ക്രൂരത: കപ്പല്‍ മോചിപ്പിച്ചു, ജീവനക്കാര്‍ കൊള്ളക്കാരുടെ പിടിയില്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Somali security forces rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took the 11-member crew with them when they fled to land, authorities said. The Al Kausar vessel was seized earlier this month, part of a sudden string of attacks by Somali pirates after years without a reported incident.