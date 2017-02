Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The speaker of Britain’s lower house of parliament will try to block plans for US president Donald Trump to address the house, saying it is an honour he has not earned. John Bercow — one of three officials who has the power to approve Mr Trump addressing the House of Commons on a state visit later this year — said he would oppose the move, citing concerns over the US president’s immigration ban.