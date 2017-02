രാജ്യത്തെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ അണക്കെട്ട് ഏത് നിമിഷവും തകരും !!അമേരിക്കയെ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നത് വൻദുരന്തം!വീഡിയോ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

LATEST: At least 130,000 people asked to evacuate area near California's 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam. https://t.co/rnhbiu2XF3 pic.twitter.com/ktj7a2l5OQ

Story first published: Monday, February 13, 2017, 11:32 [IST]

English summary

Thursday, engineers began releasing water from the dam after noticing large chunks of concrete were missing from a spillway.