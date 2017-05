Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

In a bid to tackle the water scarcity in United Arab Emirates, a private firm based in Masdar City claims it can solve the problem by towing an iceberg from Antartica. The firm, National Advisor Bureau, plans to send across a ship to the south pole and haul the iceberg nearly 12,600 km to Fujairah, one of the seven emirates in UAE.