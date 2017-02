Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

China has reportedly tested a new version of a missile that can carry up to 10 nuclear warheads, signalling a major shift in its nuclear capability as Beijing gears up for a possible military showdown with the US under the leadership of President Donald Trump. The flight test of the DF-5C missile was carried out last month using 10 multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, or MIRVs, the Washington Free Beacon reported. The test of the inert warheads was monitored closely by US intelligence agencies, said two officials familiar with reports of the missile test.