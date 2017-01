Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2017, 13:17 [IST]

English summary

President Donald Trump signed his first executive order on Friday in the Oval Office shortly after his inaugural parade ended, directing agencies to ease the regulatory burdens associated with Obamacare as the US Congress determines how to repeal and replace the health care law.President Donald Trump signed his first executive order on Friday in the Oval Office shortly after his inaugural parade ended, directing agencies to ease the regulatory burdens associated with Obamacare as the US Congress determines how to repeal and replace the health care law.