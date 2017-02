Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2017, 12:55 [IST]

English summary

President Donald Trump threatened in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart to send U.S. troops to stop "bad hombres down there" unless the Mexican military does more to control them. "You aren't doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it", Trump said.