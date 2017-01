പശ്ചിമേഷ്യയില്‍ പിറക്കുന്നത് പുതിയ സഖ്യം, ഐസിസിന് കിട്ടാന്‍ പോവുന്നത് എട്ടിന്റെ പണി!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s visit to Iraq last week set a new tone in the ties between the two countries, which have been highly tense in recent months. Following his talks with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Baghdad, Yildirim met with Iraqi Kurdistan President Massoud Barzani in Erbil. His contacts in Erbil reflected a desire to maintain a balance between the central Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to the benefit of the three parties.