100 കിലോ പ്ലാസ്റ്റിക്കില്‍ നിന്നും 85 ലിറ്റര്‍ പെട്രോള്‍....എങ്ങനെയെന്നല്ലേ?? അറിഞ്ഞാല്‍ ഞെട്ടും!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 11:06 [IST]

English summary

Syria. The workshop uses plastic from bottles and other waste materials to produce liquid and gas fuels.The liquid is refined into gasoline, diesel and benzene fuels which are sold for domestic and commercial use. Reeling under the constant assaults by the regime and IS, they have now resorted to making their own fuel.