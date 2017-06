ആത്മഹത്യാ കുറിപ്പ് ഹോം വർക്ക്!!! അധ്യാപികക്കെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധം!!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

An English teacher in the UK asked over 60 teenage students to draft a suicide note for homework as part of a module on Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth, sparking outrage and prompting the school to apologize.Pupils at Thomas Tallis school, Kidbrooke, London, were asked to pen a final note to their loved ones after reading one of the play's most celebrated scenes, when Lady Macbeth takes her own life.