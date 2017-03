Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, March 6, 2017, 10:50 [IST]

The US on Sunday night assured India of working with all agencies to ensure "speedy justice" to the Indian-American victims of bias-related incidents. "State Department, on behalf of US government, expressed condolences and assured they are working with all agencies concerned to ensure speedy justice," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a series of tweets.