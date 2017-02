ട്രംപിന്റെ യാത്രാ നിരോധനം പാകിസ്താനെതിരേയും; പാക് പ്രതിനിധിക്ക് വിസ നിഷേധിച്ചു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Pakistan's Senate deputy chairman and leader of one of the largest Islamic parties was denied a US visa, leading to the cancellation of a two-member delegation's planned visit to New York to attend a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the UN headquarters. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, the deputy chairman and the secretary general of Jamiat Ulema Islam, was scheduled to lead a two-member Senate delegation at IPU meeting being held on February 13 and 14 at the UN.