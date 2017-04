തൊട്ടാല്‍ അമേരിക്കയില്‍ അണുബോംബിടും; ട്രംപിന് ഉത്തര കൊറിയയുടെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്, യുദ്ധം!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

North Korean state media warned on Tuesday of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression, as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed toward the western Pacific - a force U.S. President Donald Trump described as an "armada". Trump, who has urged China to do more to rein in its impoverished ally and neighbor, said in a tweet that North Korea was "looking for trouble" and the United States would "solve the problem" with or without Beijing's help.