മാഞ്ചസ്റ്റര്‍ ആക്രമം, പേടിച്ച ഗായിക, അടുത്ത ആറു പരിപാടികള്‍ റദ്ദാക്കി

broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 10:16 [IST]

English summary

Ariana Grande has cancelled the next six concerts in her tour out of respect for the 22 people killed and 64 injured in the suicide bombing at the popstar’s show at the Manchester Arena on Monday.