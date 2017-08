ട്രംപിന്റെ ഭീഷണി വകവെക്കുന്നില്ല !!!പദ്ധതിയിൽ നിന്ന് പിന്നോട്ടില്ല!!! യുഎന്നിനെതിരെ ഉത്തര കൊറിയ!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

When it comes to dealing with North Korea's nuclear weapons program, many people hope sanctions are a useful tool. But not all sanctions are created equal.This weekend, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to impose strict new sanctions on Pyongyang — a response to North Korea's launch of two intercontinental missiles last month. The new measures significantly step up restrictions on North Korea's international trade: Estimates say they may cost Pyongyang $1 billion a year, an enormous sum for a relatively poor country.