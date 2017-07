മോദി ഡാ... നരേന്ദ്രമോദിക്കൊപ്പം നിൽക്കാൻ വേണ്ടി മുൻനിര ഉപേക്ഷിച്ച് ഡൊണാൾഡ് ട്രംപ്.. വീഡിയോ വൈറൽ!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

EPIC @POTUS @realDonaldTrump walks away from front to stand next to @PMOIndia @NarendraModi World Leaders baffled Vdo via @goggabachchan pic.twitter.com/cswxz60tDC

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 18:51 [IST]

English summary

A video showing US President Donald Trump walking away from the first row to stand with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an instant hit on the internet.