പാക് ചൈന ബന്ധത്തില്‍ വിള്ളല്‍!!! ചൈനയെ പ്രകോപിച്ചത് ഐസിസ് നടപടി, പദ്ധതികള്‍ പാതിവഴിയില്‍!!

Story first published: Sunday, June 11, 2017, 10:01 [IST]

English summary

In a rare snub to "all-weather ally" Pakistan, Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a customary meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kazakh capital Astana after the murder of two Chinese teachers in Balochistan.