The Congress has failed in effectively tackling communal and fascist forces, DCC president T.N. Prathapan has said. Speaking at a party leadership meet at Thriprayar on Sunday, he said that the party had lost its strength in the fight against communal forces. In an introspective tone, the former MLA and the close aide of KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, said that Congressmen were in the habit of criticizing their own leaders rather than taking on the leaders of other parties.