English summary

Internecine differences are threatening to rupture the ties between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies in the State yet again. Principal ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and the political outfit of tribal leader C.K. Janu have publicly voiced their dissensions accusing the BJP of failing to honour the commitment given to them prior to the Assembly elections and implementing the accord reached soon after the national executive held in Kozhikode in September.