Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 15:39 [IST]

Sex abuse survivors in Kerala have not been paid compensation, which has been reportedly pending for the last 10 years. Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) launched by the central government in 2015 under the Nirbhaya scheme to each state and union territory, was also not yet received by the victims in the state.