ഒടുവില്‍ വാനമ്പാടിയും പ്രതികരിച്ചു; നടി മാത്രമല്ല, എത്രയോ കേസുകള്‍... വിദേശത്ത് നിയമം ശക്തം

Kerala’s own nightingale KS Chithra has responded on the recent abduction and assault of a prominent actress. This is not the case of one particular actress. Many such incidents are happening. But many women do not make it public fearing dishonour or thinking or thinking about their future. In present times, girls and boys work together. I do not think those who have a mother and sister in their homes willdo such acts.