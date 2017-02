Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is planning to field the new face for party’s candidate in Malappuram Loksabha seat, like E Ahamed son Raees ahamed, Ex MP Abdussamad samadani, National Tressurer PK Kunchalikutty have been in list. Malappuram seat is left vacant following the demise of E Ahamed. The party leadership has requested Kunhalikutty to enter national politics and is considering to appoint him as the National General Secretary as well. Kunhalikutty is yet to respond to the party’s request.