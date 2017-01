വേദപഠനത്തിന്റെ മറവില്‍ പ്രകൃതി വിരുദ്ധ പീഡനം; ബിജെപി സംസ്ഥാന നേതാവ് അറസ്റ്റില്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A BJP state-level functionary and secretary of the Kanji Kamakodi Yajur Veda Padasala in Irinjalakuda has been booked and lodged in Irinjalakuda sub-jail on a complaint that he subjected a teenage male student of the Padasala to unnatural sex. The accused in the case A T Narayanan Namboothiri,57, was picked up by the Irinjalakuda police on Saturday and was presented at the Irinjalakuda Magistrate Court the same day. He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.