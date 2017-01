Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Upsets can be contagious at Grand Slams and Andy Murray mirrored his rival Novak Djokovic when he succumbed to another huge shock at the Australian Open. Strong favourite to win for the first time in Melbourne after the demise of the Serb, Murray found himself suffocated by a brilliant tactical performance from world number 50 Mischa Zverev and fell 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 in three hours and 33 minutes on the Rod Laver Arena.