I'm Humbled and Honoured. Winning my 4th @LaureusSport sportsman award. Thanks to the @LaureusSport academy and all my fans 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:19pm PST