മാരിന്‍ പവറില്‍ സിന്ധു ഫ്യൂസ്

Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin kicked off her New Year in style as she overcame a spirited PV Sindhu 11-8, 12-14, 11-2 to win the inaugural match of the Premier Badminton League .It was a spirited performance from the Spanish southpaw who dominated the game from the very beginning and with her powerful smashes and deceptions at the net, was too hot to handle for Sindhu.