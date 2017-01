കോടതിയോട് കളിച്ചാല്‍ ഇങ്ങനെയിരിക്കും, താക്കൂറിന്റെ തൊപ്പി തെറിച്ചു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 11:44 [IST]

The Supreme Court Monday removed Anurag Thakur as the President of the BCCI for not complying with its orders and also issued notices why contempt and perjury proceedings be not initiated against him. Replacing the top brass with a panel of administrators, the court also ordered for removal of Ajay Shirke as the BCCI Secretary.