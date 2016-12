Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Thursday, December 22, 2016, 14:48 [IST]

India offspinner R Ashwin has claimed the top ICC awards for 2015-16, having been named the ICC Cricketer of the Year and the Test Cricketer of the Year. Ashwin is the third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year.