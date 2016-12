Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, December 26, 2016

Bengal batsman Pankaj Shaw hammers 413 in local league game. The 28-year-old middle-order batsman plundered 44 boundaries and 23 sixes during his blistering knock.Shaw played the massive innings turning out for Barisha Sporting against Dakshin Kalikata Sansad (DKS)