Story first published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 13:29 [IST]

Delhi cricketer Mohit Ahlawat ripped apart the record books on Tuesday when he smashed an incredible 300 not out off just 72 balls, hitting an unbelievable 39 sixes, in a Twenty20 match at Lalita Park in New Delhi. The 21-year-old, who has played three first-class games for Delhi, was playing for Maavi XI against Friends XI in the Friends Premier League.