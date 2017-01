Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

MS Dhoni marked himself as a free thinker in 2007 t20 world cup. Nearly ten years later, not much has changed. Dhoni made sure newcomers got enough opportunities. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina in limited-overs cricket, and Virat Kohli in Tests owe Dhoni a lot for his faith when others didn't believe in them