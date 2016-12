Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Gujarat's 26-year-old opening batsman Samit Gohel (359*) on Tuesday broke a 117-year-old record in first-class cricket by notching up the highest score. Gohel in fact eclipsed the previous best of 357 by Surrey's Bobby Abel against Somerset way back in 1899 at the Kensington Oval ground.