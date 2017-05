ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് മുന്നിൽ പാകിസ്താൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടീം വെറും ശൂ... പറയുന്നത് പാകിസ്താന്റെ സൂപ്പർഫാൻ ചാച്ച!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

India miles ahead of Pakitsan, feels Chacha Bashir. Well-known Pakistan cricket fan 'Chacha Chicago' is equally well-known for his love for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Now, with the gradual decline in Pakistan's performance, the Karachi-born Mohammad Bashir has shifted allegiance to the 'formidable' Indian team ahead of the marquee ICC Champions Trophy clash on June 4.