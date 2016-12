അശ്വിന്‍ വീണ്ടും ഹാപ്പി, കാരണം, വീട്ടിലെത്തിയ പുതിയ അതിഥി!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Indian Off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Dad Again,Wife Prithvi revealed It To Public After 5 Days.The news of the second baby of Ashwin was disclosed by his wife Prithi Ashwin on Twitter. Prithi gave birth to a baby girl on December 21, a day after India registered their historic 4-0 Test series victory with England in Chennai.