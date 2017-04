ഹാട്രിക്കുമായി ആൻഡ്രൂ ടൈ, ധോണി വീണ്ടും പരാജയം, പുനെ വീണ്ടും തോറ്റു... ഗുജറാത്തിന് ആദ്യജയം!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Saturday, April 15, 2017

A hat-trick from debutant all-rounder Andrew Tye and sensible top-order batting helped Gujarat Lions (GL) outclass Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium