Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 14:33 [IST]

English summary

A little-known Rahul Tripathi smashed a career-best 52-ball 93 to help Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) register a convincing four-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens